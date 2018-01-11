11 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Face India in Final World Cup Warm-Up

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

Kenya face India Thursday at Hagley Park Old in Christchurch, New Zealand, in their second and final warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup that starts this weekend.

Kenya coach, Jimmy Kamande said heavy rains Wednesday forced the boys to train indoors.

Had they been back home, they would have rested the whole day as Kenya lacks indoor training facilities.

He was awaiting the weather forecast before he could name his side.

Canada beat Kenya by eight wickets in their first warm-up game on Tuesday.

"They were the same boys (Kenya had earlier beaten). One of their bowlers bowled extremely well and their opening batsman had a good day," Kamande said.

Kamande also said that the wicket they were playing on in the warm-up games was like that at the Nairobi Gymkhana -- difficult to bat on in the first hour, but settles well afterwards.

Kamande said that even though he had his final team for the World Cup proper, he was giving each player on tour a chance to play in the warm-up games.

"The boys did not panic when the score was 40 for in 10 overs (against Canada on Tuesday).

They were composed and that was a positive sign of them having confidence in themselves," Kamande said.

Kenya

Salaries Body Digs in Over Lower Pay for MPs As Court Row Rages

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has stepped up its bid to ensure members of the 12th Parliament earn… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.