Kenya face India Thursday at Hagley Park Old in Christchurch, New Zealand, in their second and final warm-up game ahead of the Under-19 World Cup that starts this weekend.

Kenya coach, Jimmy Kamande said heavy rains Wednesday forced the boys to train indoors.

Had they been back home, they would have rested the whole day as Kenya lacks indoor training facilities.

He was awaiting the weather forecast before he could name his side.

Canada beat Kenya by eight wickets in their first warm-up game on Tuesday.

"They were the same boys (Kenya had earlier beaten). One of their bowlers bowled extremely well and their opening batsman had a good day," Kamande said.

Kamande also said that the wicket they were playing on in the warm-up games was like that at the Nairobi Gymkhana -- difficult to bat on in the first hour, but settles well afterwards.

Kamande said that even though he had his final team for the World Cup proper, he was giving each player on tour a chance to play in the warm-up games.

"The boys did not panic when the score was 40 for in 10 overs (against Canada on Tuesday).

They were composed and that was a positive sign of them having confidence in themselves," Kamande said.