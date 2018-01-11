Liberia: Don't Loot Government's Assets

Ahead of the official handover of power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to President-elect George Manneh Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change, a local pro-democracy group, People United for Change (PUFC), is warning out-going government officials not to loot the country's assets.

Addressing a news conference in Louisiana Township, suburb of Monrovia on 10 January, Executive Director Christopher Jackson Sneh says his organization has information that several senior and junior government officials are planning to loot government properties, including vehicles, furniture, electronic gadgets, as they leave their respective offices.

He says it would be embarrassing for the incoming government that needs financial resources to move the country forward to take over a country with no state assets in sight.

According to him, the plan to loot government properties is imminent at some ministries and agencies where heads of those institutions are planning to take along everything.

Mr. Sneh therefore calls on security personnel at various government ministries and agencies to be vigilant in ensuring that no government asset is taken away.

The Government of Liberia, thru the General Services Agency is currently impounding public vehicles and other assets for use by the incoming administration.