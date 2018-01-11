The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) has organised a series of tournaments from next week to select its team for this year's Barclays Kenya Open set for Muthaiga Golf Club from March 22 to 25.

PGK chairman Charan Thethy said Wednesday there will be a series of five tournaments which include the Jamii Telcom at Sigona Golf Club from March 10 to 13.

"We were waiting for the Barclays Golf Series to use as the pre-qualifying series for the Open but since it is not forthcoming, we decided to do our own series of events to give the players enough time to practise for the Open," said Thethy.

He said the first tournament will take place at Muthaiga Golf Club from January 15 to 18.

"Time is running out for our players who played very few events after last year's Open and hence the need to have as many tournaments to build up for the Open as well as qualifying.

"We wanted the Barclays series as early as (last) November because that would have given our players good build-up," added Thethy. He said the second tournament will be held at Sigona Golf Club from January 29 to February 1, followed by another one at a venue to be confirmed from February 12 to 15.

The fourth tournament will be played at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club from February 26 to March 1 before the Jamii Telcom competition, also known as the PGK Masters, at Sigona.

Thethy said to qualify for the Open, a professional player must shoot level par for two tournaments (72 holes) out of the five qualifying.