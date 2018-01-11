Liberia: Beware of Corrupt Individuals

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development or IREDD is seriously cautioning President-elect George Weah not to employ corrupt individuals in his administration.

"Liberians are looking forward to a government that will stand up for, and institute social justice and root out corruption. The expectations among Liberians particularly, the young people in creating job and wealth and responding to huge poverty and inequality within our society is huge," IREDD says.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia Wednesday, 10 January the institution further also warns President-elect Weah not allow outgoing officials, who have caused serious financial lost and perpetuated economic crimes against the state to go with impunity.

"The President, His Excellency, George Manneh Weah must demonstrate his commitment and seriousness to fight against corruption by setting up a fast track economic crimes court to trial officials of government and all individuals, who have embezzled state funds, committed economic crimes and caused financial lost to the state", a press statement from IREDD reads.

It draws Weah's attention to President Sirleaf's communication, recalling members of the Liberian Legislature back to work to take action on what it believes are of vital importance to the economy.

"We unequivocally wish to state that this move is hasty, does not afford members of the legislature ample time to review these pieces of legislations to ensure due diligence and there is absolutely no rush to pass them before the expiration of the tenure of the Sirleaf administration."

IREDD calls on members of the 53rd Liberian Legislature not to pass those legislative instruments, adding that Liberia is not going to come to a halt, if they are not hastily passed into law, cautioning, "Please take your time."

The organization urges both the House of Representatives and the Senate to elect leaders with integrity, fortitude, strong character and above all, someone who can make independent judgment and stand up for the rights of Liberians.

"IREDD wishes to inform Liberians that it will be tracking the first hundred days deliverables of the new government and indeed looking forward to working with officials of the new government in this regard," the statement concludes.