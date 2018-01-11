Liberia: Women Politicians Blame Defeats On Lack of Collaboration

The Coalition of Political Parties Women seriously blames women candidates' defeats in the 2017 Presidential and Representatives Election on lack of collaboration among themselves.

The head of the group Madam Regina Soka-Teah, a former lawmaker, notes that Liberian women are not politically and financially strong to defeat their male counterparts in any elections, stressing the need for collaboration, if they must surmount this challenge.

'We have found the secret and we are going to deal with it. Women are not really strong politically and financially and they can have up to twenty men in a race competing, but the women are always two, three which makes it very difficult", she laments.

She says if elections were held today, women will search to find out the amount of female contestants and call a roundtable meeting in order to select the most marketable candidate among them to rally their support.

She also blames male politicians for less development in the country, specifically pointing fingers at late President Williams V.S. Tubman, who she observes, served for 27 years as Head of State but left nothing to show.

"We have one man, who spent 27 years in power, and the only place he fixed was the road from his house to his farm and at the time all the other West African Countries were building their roads," Madam Soka-Teah narrates.

She then congratulates Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor for her ascendancy to the position, but warns that Madam Taylor would support any male candidate in the upcoming senatorial by-election in Bong County, she would be very disappointed in her.

"We need women voices in the house, we have qualified women in Liberia in every capacity and we can even encourage one of the female lawyers and say to them get in the race we will support you."

Madam Soka-Teah frowns at female politicians at the Liberian Legislature for not wanting to contest for higher leadership position, saying "I don't know why they are not raising their hands to contest, this time they should opting for 50-50. All alone we have had male speaker, male deputy speaker and male pro-temp."

Meanwhile, she discloses that the women of Liberia will on January 20, host a grand victory march for President-elect George Weah and her Vice President-elect, Jewel from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia to congratulate them for their victory.