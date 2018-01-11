Zambia: ZRU Settles On 10-Team Top Flight League

THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has set up a 10-team top flight league structure for 2018, two sides more than the last time the Zambian rugby league had two divisions.

This is coming after the ZRU resolved to go back to the two tier league structure after the one tier arrangement played last year left some teams with a bitter taste in the mouth.

ZRU General Secretary Francis Chitambo said the new structure will be tabled at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting later this month.

Chitambo said teams that finished from positions one to 10 will play in Division-A league while those from 10 downwards would form the Division B league.

Last year's one tier league, which was not played on home and away basis, had 15 teams.

He said the system would bring about competition as teams would have something to fight for in their respective leagues.

The teams that will be in the top flight league are champions red arrows, Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF), Mufulira-A, Nkwazi and the 'Men at Work'- Diggers.

Others are Green Eagles of Kabwe, Zambia Army's Green Buffaloes, 'Powerhouse' Lusaka, Mufulira-B and Konkola.

To play in the B-Division will be Roan, Ndola Wanderers, Nchanga, Chibuluma and Kansanshi and will be fighting for promotion places to the elite league.

And Chitambo said that the AGM will look at a wide range of issues, including the national 7s plight ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

He said the ZRU plans to engage RG Sports Management (RGSM), the managers of the team, over salaries for the bench and other matters.

"We shall seek audience with Ronnel Armengol on the plight of the 7s team. We need to scrutinise their salaries because what they get from national 15s is better than seven's, although they are entitled to some material stuff.

"I think they deserve something better considering that they will be representing Zambia at the Commonwealth Games," he said.

Meanwhile RGSM Director Ronnel Armengol said the plans to get three Zambia players international placement failed as they were challenges in collecting the needed information needed for their Curriculum Vitae (CV).

However, he stated that the clubs are still keen on the players and that his team will re-launch the quest soon.

"We will try again. The players needed the profiles and it was hectic but we will try to make for only those the union and coaches feel have the potential for placements," he said.