South Africa: Limpopo Woman Wanted for Five-Month-Old Baby Girl's Abduction

A 5-month-old baby girl has been abducted by a woman in a suburb outside Modjadjieskloof, 30km north-east of Tzaneen, on Wednesday, Limpopo police said.

The woman, who is believed to be middle-aged, had allegedly asked for accommodation at the infant's home on Tuesday night, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

"This morning, the child's mother went to the local supermarket and when she came back she found that the suspect had disappeared with the 5-month-old baby girl," said Ngoepe.

He said police began a search for the woman and the child after they were notified about the incident.

"Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the suspect boarded a taxi from Modjadjieskloof to Makhado and later she alighted and went to a hitchhiking spot," he said.

Ngoepe said the woman, who he described as having short hair and as of average height, was last seen in the mother's home wearing a pink short-sleeved T-shirt and had a purple towel wrapped around her waist.

The suspect is unknown and no arrest has been made, he said.

Ngoepe urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the baby girl to contact Colonel Cecil Machimana on 082 451 7181 or their nearest police station.

