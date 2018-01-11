Tanzania: Magafuli Appoints Kidata, Mumwi As Ambassadors

President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Alphayo Kidata and Major General (Rtrd) Simon Mumwi as ambassadors, the State House announced on Thursday.
Quoting Chief Secretary ambassador John Kijazi, the State House press said Mr Kidata's appointment came into effect since yesterday, January 10, 2018. Prior to his appointment, Kidata was a Permanent Secretary at the State House.
The statement has added that the two diplomats will be allocated to their respective working stations after accomplishment of required procedures.