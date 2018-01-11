11 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: FDL Matches to Be Recorded

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Benjamin Ben

IN a move to ensure transparency and avoid irregularities that emerge in the First Division League (FDL), the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has announced plans to record all the remaining FDL matches.

This was revealed yesterday by TPLB Chief Executive Officer Boniface Wambura, during the press briefing held at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

"We know that the FDL has many challenges and as the board, we want to deal with such shortfalls because in the end, we will be getting teams that will be trading in the Mainland Premier League, hence much attention must be directed to contain the vice," Wambura said.

He said the decision to record the games will help the board to make good final decisions apart from relying on information supplied by referees, commissioners and others, who submit match report to the TPLB especially when the matter raised requires recorded pictures.

Adding, Wambura said FDL has no official Television broadcaster hence all Television stations have access to broadcast the league matches. This comes few days after four referees were banned for three years, allegedly for poor officiating at two FDL matches. The match officials who have been banned are Andrew Shamba, Abdallah Mkomwa, Athuman Athuman and Omari Juma.

The same punishment was imposed to the match Commissioner Mackshem Nzunda. The decision was reached by TFF's 72 hour Committee that met in Dar es Salaam last Thursday.

It followed an order by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, who demanded the TFF to act on complaints of favoritism raised by teams in the ongoing FDL.

The minister expressed his dismay for what he called silence by TFF in dealing with the elements of favoritism and c o r r u p - tion that surfaced during two matches played two weeks ago --Dodoma FC versus Alliance of Mwanza at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and the match that pitted Pamba FC of Mwanza and Biashara Musoma in Musoma.

In his New Year's message, minister Mwakyembe demanded TFF to investigate incidents that happened during the two matches and complaints raised by teams, fans and journalists. And, the TFF reacted promptly.

Apart from imposing ban on the match official, the committee has as well recommended the matter to be presented to the prevention and a Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) for further scrutiny and actions.

In a related development, Wambura said the TPBL has improved awards given to the best player of the month of the premier league as on top of getting the usual 1m/- cash prize, the selected player will also be receiving the trophy from the league's main sponsors Vodacom Tanzania plus a decoder from Azam to enable the players follow games without problems.

"We believe that with money alone, it can be spent and end in a short period of time but the trophy acts as a good remembrance prize which remains forever even if players retire from football," Wambura insisted.

According to Wambura, all player of the month selected from August last year and onwards are eligible of receiving the new additional prize

Tanzania

Fresh Initiative to Help Tourism

THE future is bright for further growth of the country's tourism sector as the government plans to have a special month… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.