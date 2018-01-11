IN a move to ensure transparency and avoid irregularities that emerge in the First Division League (FDL), the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has announced plans to record all the remaining FDL matches.

This was revealed yesterday by TPLB Chief Executive Officer Boniface Wambura, during the press briefing held at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

"We know that the FDL has many challenges and as the board, we want to deal with such shortfalls because in the end, we will be getting teams that will be trading in the Mainland Premier League, hence much attention must be directed to contain the vice," Wambura said.

He said the decision to record the games will help the board to make good final decisions apart from relying on information supplied by referees, commissioners and others, who submit match report to the TPLB especially when the matter raised requires recorded pictures.

Adding, Wambura said FDL has no official Television broadcaster hence all Television stations have access to broadcast the league matches. This comes few days after four referees were banned for three years, allegedly for poor officiating at two FDL matches. The match officials who have been banned are Andrew Shamba, Abdallah Mkomwa, Athuman Athuman and Omari Juma.

The same punishment was imposed to the match Commissioner Mackshem Nzunda. The decision was reached by TFF's 72 hour Committee that met in Dar es Salaam last Thursday.

It followed an order by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, who demanded the TFF to act on complaints of favoritism raised by teams in the ongoing FDL.

The minister expressed his dismay for what he called silence by TFF in dealing with the elements of favoritism and c o r r u p - tion that surfaced during two matches played two weeks ago --Dodoma FC versus Alliance of Mwanza at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma and the match that pitted Pamba FC of Mwanza and Biashara Musoma in Musoma.

In his New Year's message, minister Mwakyembe demanded TFF to investigate incidents that happened during the two matches and complaints raised by teams, fans and journalists. And, the TFF reacted promptly.

Apart from imposing ban on the match official, the committee has as well recommended the matter to be presented to the prevention and a Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) for further scrutiny and actions.

In a related development, Wambura said the TPBL has improved awards given to the best player of the month of the premier league as on top of getting the usual 1m/- cash prize, the selected player will also be receiving the trophy from the league's main sponsors Vodacom Tanzania plus a decoder from Azam to enable the players follow games without problems.

"We believe that with money alone, it can be spent and end in a short period of time but the trophy acts as a good remembrance prize which remains forever even if players retire from football," Wambura insisted.

According to Wambura, all player of the month selected from August last year and onwards are eligible of receiving the new additional prize