Zambia/Angola: Futsal Team Leaves for Angola But...

THE Zambia under-17 futsal team is tomorrow expected to leave the country for Angola for the Argentina 2018 Youth Olympics qualifier but coach Brian Kunsanama says his side is far from being ready for the encounter.

Zambia takes on Angola on Sunday in the first leg of the qualifiers.

Kunsanama said the technical bench was informed late about the qualifiers after hurriedly put together a team which has been training for the last 12 days.

He said putting up a team from nowhere amidst other technical challenges was difficult but was confident the team will try to be at its possible best for the match.

"For now, we can say we are not yet there but let's put it at 70 percent due to circumstances beyond our control. It's difficult to assemble a new team within 14 days of the actual game.

"There is nothing we can do but just work extra hard to deliver to the expectations," Kunsanama said.

Kunsanama said it was not easy to work on the physical, tactical and other aspect of the game within short notice.

"We are trying to put everything in one pot now, we talk of the physical, tactical and conditioning of the players at once. Players have to first know each other and learn few tacticalissues before a competitive game but we shall work hard," he said.

He said the team will utilise the little time they have left to be in good shape for the challenge ahead.

"Our appeal to the players is that they put in their best, work as a team and believe they have what it takes to defeat Angola. They are good players but all they need is to have confidence and a fighting spirit," he said.

Kunsanama said the technical bench has little or no information about theAngola under-17 team but a lot about their senior national team.

He said the Angola senior team was a good side that has always given Zambia a good run whenever the two met.

"Our target is to go there and win regardless of having little time to prepare. We are supposed to leave the country for Angola on Friday for Saturday's game," he said.