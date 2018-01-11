Namibia: 'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200

THE soundtrack for circus musical 'The Greatest Showman' climbed its way to the top of the US weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, leaving offerings from Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift as the runner-ups.

'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack, which features songs by the cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, sold another 106 000 total album units in the week ending 4 January, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The soundtrack's lead song, 'This is Me', won the Golden Globe for best original song in a motion picture on Sunday. The 20th Century Fox film, about circus entertainer PT Barnum, has grossed US$150 million worldwide since its 20 December release.

Sheeran's 'Divide' album remained at number two for a second week with sales of 67 000 units, while his single 'Perfect' featuring Beyonce held steady at number one on the digital songs chart with another 109 000 copies sold.

Swift's 'Reputation' album, which opened 2018 at the top of the Billboard 200 chart last week, dropped to number three with 48 000 units sold.

No new entries made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week.