10 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Cholera Victims Discharged

By Mildred Katongo

THREE Ndola cholera victims who were admitted at Masala cholera center have been treated and discharged, Ndola Mayor Amon Chisenga has said.

Mr Chisenga said no one among the three cases reported was being observed at the cholera center as they were all discharged.

He said out of the three cases reported, two were imported from Lusaka while one was from Chifubu Township.

Mr Chisenga said the council had prioritised cleaning Chifubu constituency to prevent the further spread of the disease.

"I wish to report that all the three cases reported in Ndola as of today (yesterday), no one is still being observed because they have all been treated and discharged. Out of the three , two cases were imported and only one case came from Chifubu and that is why we want to prioritise and clean the area," he said.

He said the local authority had received two tipper trucks from the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and that the Somali community were ready to help with 10 tipper trucks and two front end-loaders.

Mr Chisenga said this was all in an effort to clean the surroundings and clear the garbage to prevent the spread of Cholera.

"We want to thank ZNS for helping us with the two tipper trucks. We also have the Somali community who are ready to help us with 10 tipper trucks and two front end-loaders. The Somali community chairperson called me and said they are ready to deliver the equipment," he said.

