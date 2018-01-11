Angola: Liquidity and External Risks, and Low Growth Continue to Apply Downward Credit Pressure on Angola

press release

During the first week of January, language used by the Government of Angola (B2 stable) when presenting its new Macroeconomic Stabilisation Program gave rise to speculation that the government was contemplating restructuring – and therefore potentially defaulting on – its external debt obligations to commercial counterparties.

The intent to renegotiate outstanding bilateral debt had already been cited in the Interim Program published in October 2017. However, ambiguous wording in official statements in January left the perimeter that would apply to this intended government debt renegotiation unclear.

Based partly on discussions with the government, we assume that while the government does intend to manage its liabilities more actively in 2018 (especially after recently announced introduction of a new exchange rate regime), there is no current intention to enter into discussions with any creditors to engineer an outcome that Moody’s may consider to be an event of default.

We expect the move to a more flexible exchange rate regime to be associated with a marked depreciation which will increase the debt-to-GDP ratio given that a significant share of debt is denominated in foreign currency. Higher inflation for longer is likely to weigh on growth. At the same time, revenues converted in local currency will increase and the current account is likely to improve overtime with a more flexible exchange rate regime.

Faced with the prospect of rising debt burden and refinancing costs, the government aims to improve the composition and profile of its debt. Where possible, it intends to replace maturing short-term and foreign-currency debt with longer-term instruments, a higher proportion of which is to be denominated in local currency. With large refinancing needs, its ability to achieve the intended alleviation of government liquidity pressure organically is limited. As a result, the government is also likely to enter into negotiations to restructure bilateral obligations.

If Moody’s assumption are proven incorrect and it became clear that renegotiations were in fact contemplated that could lead to an event that Moody’s would consider to be a default, Moody’s would ensure that our assessment of its credit profile was consistent with the heightened probability of default.

Moody’s will continue to closely monitor Angola’s liabilities management. For now, the principal factors underpinning Angola’s near-term rating trajectory remain those that drove the 20 October 2017 downgrade to B2 – falling growth, heightened liquidity risk and external pressures. Indeed, the government’s desire to renegotiate bilateral debt and the move towards a new currency regime underscore those pressures.

