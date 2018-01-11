Seychelles: President Danny Faure to Attend World Future Energy Summit

press release

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure, will join other world leaders in Abu Dhabi next week for the World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

The WFES is the leading platform dedicated to innovation, digitalisation, and transformation in energy, and advancing the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean technology. The Summit brings together decision makers, financiers, and international suppliers.

President Faure will leave Seychelles on 14 January 2018, and return to office on 18 January 2018.