11 January 2018

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Danny Faure to Attend World Future Energy Summit

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure, will join other world leaders in Abu Dhabi next week for the World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

The WFES is the leading platform dedicated to innovation, digitalisation, and transformation in energy, and advancing the use of renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean technology. The Summit brings together decision makers, financiers, and international suppliers.

President Faure will leave Seychelles on 14 January 2018, and return to office on 18 January 2018.

Seychelles

Reinforcing Principles of Good Governance in Management of Public Enterprises and Agencies

President Danny Faure has today reiterated that the principles of good governance, transparency and accountability will… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.