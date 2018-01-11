South Africa: Two Killed, Two Injured in N3 Crash Near Maritzburg

Two people were killed after a truck and bakkie collided on the N3, on the way to Pietermartizburg, at the Applesden off-ramp, paramedics said on Thursday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said both vehicles went down a steep embankment off the busy freeway.

"The bakkie was found partially lodged beneath the bed of the truck and several trees had collapsed onto the truck."

Meiring said various emergency services were on scene with KZN's Emergency Medical Services treating two people for minor to moderate injuries.

"The drivers of the vehicles sustained serious and fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. After stabilising the injured passengers, they were transported to local medical institutions for continued monitoring."

Police were on scene to investigate the crash, he added.

