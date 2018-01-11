South Africa: Nominate Your New Primary Health Care Committee

The Gauteng Department of Health has invited members of the public to nominate their new community representatives to serve on Primary Health Care Facility Committees.

"Primary Health Care Facility Committees are community representatives that assist primary health facilities in addressing the health needs of the communities served and to ensure accountability and the effective management of facilities," said the department.

The clinic committees in Gauteng serve a three year-term in office. The terms starts on 1 April 2018 - 31 March 2021. The committees are established in terms of Section 42 of the National Health Act, no. 61 of 2003.

Community members have been advised to take the following into consideration when making their nominations:

In order to be considered for appointment, nominees must:

- Be above 25 years of age;

- Reside within the area or the ward served by the facility;

- Must have sound knowledge and understanding of community work; and

- Must at least have a sound knowledge of the health sector.

Roles and functions of the clinic committees include:

- Promote the mission, vision and values of the Department of Health;

- Participate in the strategic planning and operational processes with a view to advising management;

- Ensure that measures are taken by management to improve the performance and quality of service;

- Fulfil an oversight role with respect to the performance, effectiveness and efficiency including the maintenance of the Primary Healthcare Care facility;

- Ensure that measures are in place to address the needs, concerns and complaints of clients and the community and that such are properly managed;

- Foster community participation and accountability; and

- Provide information about the facility including services; programmes and campaigns of the department.

Procedures for nominations

Nomination forms can be obtained from all Gauteng Health Primary Health Care facilities and completed forms should be submitted to the local Primary Health Care facility.

A comprehensive curriculum vitae and certified copy of identity document should be attached to the nomination form.

Nominations may also be forwarded to the Department of Health for attention: Mpuleng Kgotleng or Donald Phasha, Gauteng Department of Health, 21st Floor, Room 2105, Bank of Lisbon, 37 Pixley Ka Isaka Seme Street, Johannesburg.