11 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cearte Polytechnic Institute With 263 Vacancies

Luanda — The Polytechnic Institute of Art (Cearte) has 263 vacancies for the middle grade courses on Visual and Plastic Arts, Dance, Music and Theater for the current academic year, the institution announced on Wednesday.

The middle technical-professional institution currently guarantees artistic training for young people who are betting on the world of arts to assert themselves in society.

Inaugurated in 2015, Cearte also teaches courses in Pedagogical and Artistic Creation (in the field of visual and plastic arts), Pedagogical, Creation and Interpretation (in music), Pedagogical, Creation and Interpretation and Production (theater).

