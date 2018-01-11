South Africa: Inquest Opened After Discovery of Human Remains

Police in Zaaiplaas, outside Groblersdal in Limpopo, have opened an inquest docket, following the discovery of human remains near a mountain last Thursday.

According to the Groblersdal cluster communication officer, Captain Manong Tshehla, police were struggling to establish the identity of the deceased and to locate the person's next of kin.

The deceased had been wearing a yellow and blue t-shirt with khaki trousers.

"It was alleged that a passerby, who was looking for his cattle, came across these human remains [of someone] who might have died three months ago.

"It is apparent that the bones were of male person with grey hair. They were taken to St Rita's government mortuary," read a statement.

Police have appealed to people with a missing loved one to contact the Zaaiplaas police on 013 263 9400.

Source: News24