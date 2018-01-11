Angola: Parliament Confirms Live Broadcast of Session On 2018 State Budget

Luanda — The National Assembly (Angolan Parliament) will have the plenary session of January 18 broadcast live by the press, a gathering that will solely have a discussion and vote, in general terms, on the 2018 State Budget Bill.

Adalberto da Costa Júnior, Unita's parliamentary whip

This information was given last Wednesday, in Luanda, by the National Assembly's first secretary of meetings and spokeswoman of the institution, Emília Carlota Dias, in the end of a meeting of parliamentary whips, which was chaired by the Speaker of the House, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The matter relating to the live broadcast of the parliamentary sessions has been strongly raised in the past few years by opposition parties, which have deemed the issue crucial for the citizens to understand better the functioning of the country's "Law House".

On Wednesday, the National Assembly's commissions for Economy and Finances, Constitutional and Juridical maters, State and Local Administration gave green light to the analysis and voting of the said document.

The 2018 State Budget Bill comprises revenues and expenses estimated at 9.6 trillion kwanzas.

Meanwhile, the largest opposition party, UNITA, had the initiative of presenting a draft document on the Repatriation of Capitals Abroad which this political organisation wanted urgently included in the January 18 session agenda for analysis. However, this request was turned down by the National Assembly.

The parliamentary whip of UNITA, Adalberto da Costa, manifested his indignation at the rejection of his party's proposal, which he said is intended to tackle fundamental issues relating to the financing of the State Budget and curb trends of mismanagement of public finances.

"This is a very negative decision, because it contradicts the practice. In this House it is common to hear people say that practice makes law. We have received several urgent (legislative) initiatives from the Presidency of the Republic and even when they arrive in the eve of the plenary session they are put on the agenda", regretted the MP.

André Mendes de Carvalho, whip of the CASA-CE coalition, the MPs Lucas Ngonda (FNLA party) and Benedito Daniel (PRS party) also regretted the rejection of the proposal.

On this issue, ANGOP has learnt that the ruling MPLA defends that since this is a special moment dedicated to the discussion of the 2018 State Budget, the mentioned UNITA proposal can be analysed after the approval of the Budget Bill.