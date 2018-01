Luanda — Angola and Congo Brazzaville will be playing for the first time in a final stage of the Home-based African Cup of Nations (CHAN), during last round of group D.

The two teams clashed for the last time in 2012, with a goalless draw.

Congo Brazzaville is the 96th in the FIFA ranking, while Angola is the 141st.

CHAN2018 kicks off on January 13 in Morocco.