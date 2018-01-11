South Africa: Local Comedian Loyiso Madinga Joins Daily Show Team

Comedy Central announced on Thursday that Trevor Noah has selected Loyiso Madinga to helm topical segments for the African broadcast of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah .

"As wild as Donald Trump is for America, many countries around the world have Trumps of their own and since 'The Daily Show' is in many countries, we thought 'why not give each country a chance to show off their stable geniuses?" said Trevor Noah.

Loyiso is a stand-up comedian from South Africa who has quickly risen to being a celebrated international comic. Loyiso's career has been on the fast track since his debut in 2012 at the Montecasino Teatro where he also shared the stage with international acts such as Tom Segura. Since then, he quickly became a regular local comedian act, sharing a stage with several comedians on David Kau's "Blacks Only" line up.

He also travelled South Africa as part of Trevor Noah's Nationwild tourand represented his home country at the Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland and Busan Comedy Festival in Korea. Loyiso has written and performed on the two-time Emmy finalist satire show, "Late Nite News" with South African, Loyiso Gola, and also written and performed on the hit local sketch show, "Bantu Hour."

"I am really excited to create a voice for local satire. What is really great is this places an authentic spotlight on local comedy and presents a reality that combats the stereotypical perception of Africa. Being part of the Daily Show, I get to join the best conversation in the world," said Loyiso.

Inserting local relevance to the global hit, the South African-based correspondent's segments will air intermittently on Comedy Central across the continent with this regionally targeted report replacing some of the main edition's original content.

The first piece, a field report from the African National Congress Elective Conference, will debut in Africa on Comedy Central (DStv 122) on Thursday, 11 January at 21:30.

