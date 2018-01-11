Zimbabwe: No Plans to Allow External Access to BVR Server - ZEC

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has refused to allow access to the biometric voter's registration (BVR) server with acting chair Emmanuel Magade urging "doubting Thomases" to live with the belief that Zec commissioners were trustworthy.

Zimbabwe gears for general elections due later this year with nearly 5 million prospective voters having registered under the new system.

Zanu PF opponents who believe the country's past elections were rigged fear the Kenyan scenario in which the east African country's August 2017 polls were redone after the opposition had successfully proven to the courts the server was tampered with.

Asked during a Tuesday press briefing if they would allow access to information stored in the BVR server ahead of elections, ZEC commissioners and staff took turns to rebuff such possibility.

"People will have to trust us. Do you know how we were elected or selected into office? It was through a very thorough and meticulous parliamentary process which included all the political parties represented in parliament," Magade said.

"We are going to do a diligent job. You can trust us to be conscientious, to be impartial and to be objective ... so it behoves on us as Zimbabweans really to trust the people who constitutionally are mandated to do certain things and we will operate in terms and in accordance with the law. No more no less.

"Of course, if there are any doubting Thomases amongst you, it's regrettable but as they say, 'the proof of the pudding is in the eating'. We are confident that come election 2018, we will have a product that is fit for purpose."

Challenged with facts from the Kenyan scenario in which commissioners came under fire for allegedly allowing the server information to be manipulated in the incumbent's favour, Magade said that was a remote possibility in Zimbabwe.

"Yes, we know what happened in Kenya but I would be so bold as to say that... the debacle there was caused because they did not follow meticulously and religiously their laws. It's not going to happen here. Be rest assured," he said.

Commissioner Sibongile Ndlovu was equally adamant the BVR server was out of bounds for non-ZEC staff, insisting accountability would be compromised if it was open to citizens.

"If we are to open it to whoever, there is the issue of accountability," Ndlovu said.

"Should something go wrong tomorrow, then there are so many hands into it. Who will take the blame because ZEC will say 'we were not alone'.

"So, it is for the interest of everyone in the country to give the responsibility to those who are given that task constitutionally to be the people who have that access so that even in their conscience they have accountability."

ZEC deputy chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana, similarly, said "ZEC is mandated by the constitution to carry out voter registration and elections without any interference from anybody and no one is supposed to have access on how we do our business".

Silaigwana was at pains to urge citizens to trust the poll management authority adding this was the case worldwide where electoral bodies were the only ones mandated to secure that data.