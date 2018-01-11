South Africa: Klaasen, Venus Reach Semis in Auckland

South African doubles star Raven Klaasen and his new doubles partner, Michael Venus from New Zealand, on Thursday reached the semi-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Klaasen and Venus, the tournament's second seeds, defeated Poland's Marcin Matkowski and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi from Pakistan 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 in one hour 22 minutes.

On Tuesday, Venus and Klaasen defeated New Zealander Artem Sitak and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 10-7.

They will now face Max Mirnyi from Belarus and Austria's Philipp Oswald for a spot in the final.

Klaasen partnered American Rajeev Ram for the past few seasons, but has started 2017 alongside Venus.

Venus and Klaasen had previously played together when they won a futures tournament in Uzbekistan earlier this decade.

The 35-year-old Klaasen, who boasts 13 ATP doubles titles, is currently ranked at No 25 in the world in doubles.

Source: Sport24