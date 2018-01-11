8 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Secures U.S.$86.6 Million for Reconstruction of Laminkoto - Passamass Road

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njie Baldeh

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Amadou Sanneh, has revealed that the government of The Gambia has secured a three-year project of $86.6 million for the reconstruction of the Laminkoto-Passamass road.

Minister Sanneh made this statement as he delivered the 2018 budget before deputies at the National Assembly in Banjul. He said the ministry plans to construct 400km of rural roads selected from all regions of the country and intends to build and rehabilitate over 500km high-class roads in the urban areas. This will include the Greater Banjul Belt Road and the Abuko By Pass Road among others.

Sanneh told deputies that the ministry has recently developed and validated the National Transport Policy and the National Building and Facilities Policy. With respect to its projects, he said, the ministry is supervising the construction of an ultra-modern international conference ccenter supported by People's Republic of China at the tune of $50 million to be completed within two years.

Other infrastructural development initiatives to be taken are: The Basse-Fatoto-Koina Highway, the Basse-Wulli Bridge and the Fatoto-Passamass Bridge.

With regard to maritime operations policies, Minister Sanneh pointed out that two new legislations were introduced at the National Assembly for ratification. These, he said include the Maritime Labour Conventions (MLC 2006) and the International Convention on the Standards of Training Certification and Watch keeping (STCW-F).

Gambia

Over 144 Senior Govt Officials to Attend Barrow's Meeting At State House

In the bid to have an efficient, effective and responsive public sector institutions to the needs of the citizens and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.