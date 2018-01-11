9 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Three Injured As APRC Convoy Attacked At Mankamankunda

By Momodou Jawo

Three supporters of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) have sustained injuries as their convoy coming from Basse heading to Jarra Soma was attacked at Mankamankunda, the home village of President Adama Barrow, impeachable sources informed The Point.

Muhammed Badjie, 40, from Farato is currently hospitalised at the Bansang hospital in CRR while Rohey Jammeh of Kanilai and Oumie Gibba from Tanjeh were all recovering from injuries, The Point has been informed.

The incident was said to occur on Monday around 17: 00 p.m. when the APRC was coming from Basse.

Bakary Joku an eyewitness to the incident who spoke to The Point described the incident as "shocking". Joku explained that they were coming from Basse heading to Jarra Soma in LRR.

"When we arrived at Mankamankunda village, a boy came out of President Barrow's compound and stoned our vehicle. I was the one seating in front, but so unfortunate the stone did not hit me but it hit our vehicle," he said.

He said when the boy continued stoning their convoy; a man came out from the compound and started hitting the boy. "Apparently, people started coming out with stones, pestles and harmers attacking our people. We did not attack them because we were advised by our executive since before we started the tour."

"If we had attacked them it was going to turn disastrous because we outnumbered the entire village," he told our reporter.

For his part Rambo Jatta, the head of the tour convey called on the authorities to quickly launch an investigation into the matters. "We did not have time for all this because we supposed to have meeting from difference places between Basse to Jarra Soma."

The APRC spokesperson Seedy Njie said such kinds of incidents are uncalled for, while describing it as an act of hooliganism. He called on the police to investigate and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice

The APRC as a party has condemned the act in strongest terms, while we also thank our supporters for their restraint and maintaining discipline during the tour and also during the incident. "We call on the government to quickly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice. This act of barbarism must not be condoned by any political party," Njie stated.

Meanwhile, all efforts were made to reach the alkali of Mankamankunda proven futile. Our reporter has been reliably informed that the matter was reported at Bakadagi Police Station.

