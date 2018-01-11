Gambia: Sangue Bi 'Aduna' Album Hits Senegal

The artist Sangue Bi last week presented his second album entitled "Aduna" and took the opportunity to unveil his ambition to revive reggae in Senegal; reconnect with its popularity of the year.

The album consists of twelve tracks and includes 'Lep Dina Soti', 'Fi DefaMeti'. 'Woman' recorded and mixed in Senegal.

He considers that the fate that reggae music has endured here is far from enviable. He sets himself the challenge of restoring reggae blazon by plunging it into the hearts of Senegalese.

Indeed, the release of this second album of Sangue Bi obeys this logic to raise from the ashes music dear to the legendary Bob Marley in our tropics.

This is an album of twelve tracks with the title track "Aduna" where the artist speaks of himself, evoking the turpitudes of his life as a succession of tests, some as painful as the others, but that he managed to overcome after arming himself with courage and a far-sighted philosophy of life.

This is certainly what prompted him to pose a problem around friendship, one of the titles of this new album.

"Sometimes you see things so impossible that you cannot help wondering if the friendship really exists," explains Sangue Bi.

In the title "Woman", he invites men to pay respect to women who, not only give birth, but also are visible every day in the early morning in the fast cars going to win their bread by the sweat of their toil.

"The woman is so precious that at home, for example, someone who hurts himself by knocking an object out of attention gives a cry of pain and invokes his mother saying" wouyeyayoye,"says the reggae man.

"Fandé" (sleep at night without eating) is another piece of the album. "Long Long" is a love song where Sangue Bi thinks that one should always refrain from lying to one's spouse. "Whatever the difficulties, we must always tell the truth to the person with whom we have chosen to share his life," says the artist.

Another piece of love, "Love so nice" through which, he proposes to the lovers not only to love, but also to embellish the love by taking care of oneself and by making sure to always present oneself in front of one's love in a beautiful appearance.

As part of the promotion of this album, Sangue Bi intends to carry out a number of activities such as concerts planned in St. Louis, Tambacounda, Ziguinchor, etc. "I will go everywhere in Senegal to revive reggae music," he says