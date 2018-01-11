Gambia: Jeggan Cole Memorial Foundation - 4th Annual Scholarship Award Ceremony

"I can't believe that I am here today enjoying 4 years of sponsorship by the Jeggan Cole Memorial Foundation (JCMF) and now in grade 11: this wouldn't have happened without the support I have been receiving every year!" These are the words of Fatoumatta Touray, one of the recipients of this year's award.

Recently, the Jeggan Cole Foundation held its 4th scholarship award ceremony at Brusubi amidst great excitement and tremendous hope for the future. 13 students in senior secondary schools were awarded full scholarship which included school bills, text books, school supplies, shoes bags and uniforms. To add to the excitement of the day, the scholars entertained the audience with poems and recitals. In her capacity as the motivational speaker, Mrs. Cordelia Pratt advised the students to excel in their academic performance and not just settle for mediocre passes and went on to remind of how competitive a place the world is now.

Ms. Cole on her part, encouraged the scholars to make the best of the opportunity, endeavour to pass the kindness to others, volunteer in the community and at the end of the day, contribute to making the world a better place for all.

The climax of the ceremony was the presentation of special prizes to the top 4 JCMF scholars: Oumie Faal who scored aggregate 6, Isatou Jallow aggregate 8, while Lamin Sillah and Sheikh Tijan Gaye scored very high grades in their school exams. At the same time, JCMF is looking forward to celebrating two of its scholars who will be graduating from senior Secondary this academic year following 4 years of sponsorship.

It is noteworthy that for the first time this year seven more students in the Upper River Region became direct recipients of the Jeggan Cole Memorial Foundation Scholarship program at a separate ceremony held in Basse earlier in November.

The ceremony ended with the vote of thanks that was delivered by Sheikh Tijan Gaye, a JCMF recipient and mentee. In his speech, he thanked members of the board, both distant and home based, parents sponsors, partners such as Bantaba USA, and organizers for a successful 2017 JCMF award ceremony.

The vote of thanks that was delivered by Sheikh Tijan Gaye, a JCMF recipient and mentee. In his speech, he thanked members of the board, both distant and home based, parents sponsors, partners such as Bantaba USA, and organizers for a successful 2017 JCMF award ceremony.