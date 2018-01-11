22 December 2017

Gambia: GFF 2nd Division Updates

By Lamin Darboe

Brufut United on Wednesday thumped Young Africans 2-0 in the week-seven fixture played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to maintain top spot in the 2017-2018 Gambia Football Federation second division.

The Brufut-based football club has now clinched 15 points in seven league matches and they are also unbeaten in the second tier so far this season.

Young Africans have 11 points in seven league matches, and will be hoping to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

Elsewhere, Immigration came from a goal down to beat Gunjur United 2-1 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Immigration has 7 points, after seven league matches following their hard-fought win over the Gunjur-based football club.

Gunjur United have 5 points in seven league matches, after losing to Immigration 2-1 in the week-seven fixture.

