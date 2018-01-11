Gambia: Over 144 Senior Govt Officials to Attend Barrow's Meeting At State House

In the bid to have an efficient, effective and responsive public sector institutions to the needs of the citizens and other stakeholders, over 144 senior government Civil Servants will attend a one day meeting presided over by His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia. The meeting that was earlier scheduled on the 16th January 2018 will now take place on the 23rd January 2018 at 10:00AM prompt. The meeting will be held at the Grand Tent at the State House.

President Barrow will engage senior officials on key issues related to the Public Sector Reform. The public sector is one of the enablers that will complement the eight strategic priorities of the National Development Plan (2018-2021). The meeting will bring together all the Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Deputy Permanent Secretaries, other senior officials and the heads of the state-own enterprises. The Office of the President urges all invitees to attend in person.