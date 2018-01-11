Gambia: Bissau Hosts 8th Jalsa Salana

Bissau has successfully hosted the 8th National Annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Guinea Bissau.

The 3-day convention which brought together hundreds of Ahmadis and non-Ahmadis in Bissau was attended by a high powered delegation from The Gambia led by Baba F. Trawally, Amir of The Gambia Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at.

The Jalsa Salana held from Friday 22 to Sunday 24 December 2017 was the 8th National Annual Conference but the first to be hosted by Bissau.

The objectives of Jalsa Salana was to develop righteousness and piety and abstinence; to develop the fear of God Almighty and instill emotions of love and affection for one another; progressing spiritually and excelling in faith; increase religious education; forming mutual bonds; and most importantly to increase personal relationship with God.

Baba F. Trawally, the Amir of The Gambia Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at, in his opening statement, highlighted the importance of building a genuine and lasting link and connection with Allah.

He pointed out the importance of being righteous and fearful of Allah as well as the importance of prayers.

He said without righteousness and fear of Allah, a believing person could never act upon the commandments of Allah and also leave evil and do good deeds.

He called on believers to follow the examples of Prophets, whose aim was to teach the ways of righteousness, adding that God is always with the righteous.

Amir Trawally described prayer as the most important act of worship through which one could foster his/her link and connection with Allah, saying that there is no act of worship which is greater and dearer to Allah than prayer.

He also pointed out the importance of congregational prayers and on time, adding that they should all endeavor and strive to offer their prayers in congregation.

He also highlighted on the need to instill the habit of congregational prayer in children at a very early age.

Amir Trawally further noted that as Muslims, they should remind each other when it comes to prayer and other acts of worship, because they are in such an era that, evil has covered the world from every corner and the fear of Allah and doing good is fast disappearing.

He said that as parents and elders, they should always be good examples for their children in everything good, especially in prayers.

He remarked that for the believer to be closer to Allah, win His pleasure and build a lasting link and connection with Him, they should develop prayers in their hearts as well as be punctual and regular in offering their prayers.

He prayed for peace, stability, security, tranquility, harmony, success and progress in Guinea Bissau, the sub-region and the world at large at all times.

He thanked everyone that contributed in one way or the other in making the Jalsa Salana a great success

Muhammad Ahsan Memom, missionary in charge of Guinea Bissau, said the objectives of the Jalsa Salana are not limited to just three days and therefore should be lifelong objectives of every Ahmadi Muslim.

He added that the promised Messiah (AS) also directed his followers to adopt humility and spread the true message in whichever countries they reside in.

"Today, when Islam is being defamed in the world, it is the responsibility of Ahmadis to promote the true teachings of Islam," he pointed out.