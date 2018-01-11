Gambia: IEC Extends Replacement of Voting Cards

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended the replacement of lost, mutilated, burnt or defaced voting cards on the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

Below is the full text of the release:

"In a bid to enable those whose cards are lost, mutilated, burnt or defaced to vote in the forthcoming Local Government Elections, the Independent Electoral Commission has decided to extend the replacement of voting cards to 12th march 2018.

This exercise is being conducted at Election House along Bertil Harding Highway and the seven IEC regional Offices in Banjul, Kanifing, Brikama, Kerewan, Mansakonko, Janjjanbureh and Basse.

This exercise is carried out in accordance with section 38 of the Elections Act. Each Replacement attracts a fee of one hundred dalasis (D100)."