Gambia: Petro Gas Signs Multi-Million Dalasi Rural Expansion Project

Petro GAS Company, dealer in gas and petroleum products last Thursday signed a contract worth about nine million dalasi with Touba AKC Company for the construction of two filling stations in Farafenni (NBR) and Kaur (CRR).

However, the two projects from their initial conception to completion would cost Petro Gas over D15 million.

The company is currently operating 11 filling stations, 10 within the Greater Banjul Area and one in Soma, LRR. The initiative forms part of Petro Gas's resolve to extend their services to the rest of the country as promised by the company's management when they just took over.

Speaking at the ceremony, the managing director of Petro Gas Lang K. Konteh said he was delighted to preside over the first major project the company is embarking on since they took over from GALP Gambia in February 2017. He congratulated the contractor TOUBA AKC for winning what he described as a highly competitive tender. Mr. Konteh also thanked Atrium Consulting Company for their due diligence and guidance during the tender and bidding process of the contract. He described the process as transparent and in full compliance with the regulations of The Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA).

Commenting on the significance of the expansion project, MD Konteh said he was happy that the venture would take their services to the doorsteps of rural Gambia as well as create employment opportunities in the host regions. "We are confident that these two stations combined will not only contribute to the mitigation of rural - Urban migration but also the back-way syndrome to Europe among youth," he added. Mr. Konteh also used the opportunity to thank the Barrow Administration for creating the enabling environment for the private sector particularly businesses to operate in a peaceful and conducive environment.

Abdou Kadir Cham of TOUBA AKC, who sealed the deal on behalf of the company returned gratitude to Petro Gas for the trust and confidence they have in his company by awarding them a contract of this magnitude. He vowed to deliver as expected and further promised to adhere to Petro Gas's health, safety, security and environment rules and regulations during the execution of the project.

The Retail manager of Petro Gas Barrow Touray Sawo described the initiative as a significant milestone in their service delivery. "Expanding our retail network to rural Gambia would facilitate easy coupon redemption for our growing national and international clients", she noted. Mrs. Sawo expressed delight to be part of the project and lauded the board of directors and the managing director of Petro-gas for the initiative.

The Admin and Operations manager of Atrium Consulting, Sheikh Tijan Sallah acknowledged the high degree of professionalism demonstrated by Petro Gas during the evaluation of the various bidders in ensuring that they are in tandem with GPPA protocols. The two filling stations, he added are modern designs with state-of-the-art facilities including carwash, lube bay service and supermarket.

In measuring up to its corporate social responsibilities, the company has made some handsome philanthrophic donations to various institutions. These included protective gears to the police garage workshop in Kanifing, as well as 200 bags of rice 50kg each, 10 bales of second hand clothing, black pepper and tomato paste to the Office of the Vice President for onward delivery to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

Petro Gas a local company operating with international standards is barely ten months old and has a current staff population of about 90. The two filling stations upon completion are expected to employ at least 35 people. This would increase Petro-Gas's total number of filling stations to thirteen and staff population to over 125. The company's plans to open three other filling stations in Essau (NBR), Bansang (CRR) and Alunhari (URR) are at an advanced stage.