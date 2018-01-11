10 January 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Mayor Colley to Appear Before Janneh Commission Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Jawo

Yankuba Colley, lord mayor of Kanifing Municipality Council (KMC) will today appear before the Janneh Commission at 10: 00 a.m., reliable sources told The Point.

Colley, who is also the national mobilizer of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) is summoned in relation to the money given to him for mobilisation when the former president of Taiwan, Ma Ying-jeou visited The Gambia few years ago.

The Janneh Commission is investigating the financial dealing of close associate of former President Yahya Jammeh and his family members.

Gambia

Over 144 Senior Govt Officials to Attend Barrow's Meeting At State House

In the bid to have an efficient, effective and responsive public sector institutions to the needs of the citizens and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.