Gambia: Mayor Colley to Appear Before Janneh Commission Today

Yankuba Colley, lord mayor of Kanifing Municipality Council (KMC) will today appear before the Janneh Commission at 10: 00 a.m., reliable sources told The Point.

Colley, who is also the national mobilizer of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) is summoned in relation to the money given to him for mobilisation when the former president of Taiwan, Ma Ying-jeou visited The Gambia few years ago.

The Janneh Commission is investigating the financial dealing of close associate of former President Yahya Jammeh and his family members.