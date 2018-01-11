Gambia: Network of Community Radios Commends GPU for Support

The national coordinator of the Network of Community radios The Gambia Yusupha Bojang has commended the Gambia Press Union (GPU) for the support rendered to the community radios through the network in 2017.

The GPU, he said, has not only helped build the capacity of twenty-five community radio broadcasters drawn from Ten (10) radio stations but also equipped the community radios each with (2) digital Sony recorders.

Bojang explained that the training was amongst others, centered on the role of Community Media, Human Rights and Media, Fundamentals of Free Expression, Ethical Issues, Fundamentals of Free Expression and Principles of Free Expression.

According to him, the training was timely as most of the community radios started conducting interview programs and news on the advent of the new Gambia.

In handing over the recorders to the community radio managers, the Assistant coordinator, Ebrima Saidykhan, urged them to use the recorders wisely as they are meant to collect information and conduct interviews.

He said the recorders and the training they have benefited from the GPU would impact directly on their work as broadcasters.

He urged other philanthropists, NGOs and UN system to support the network so as to ease the burden on community radios as more trainings and resources such as transmitters, mixers and desktop computers are needed for quality output and service delivery.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Bakary Manneh, alias Big Sam of Brikama Community radio, said the donated recorders would in no small measure enhance the work of community radio broadcasters in the execution of their duties as the donation has come at a time when Brikamaba Community radio was burnt to ashes and they were in need of equipment.