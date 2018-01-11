Gambia: Toubakolong Nawetan Final Ends in Stalemate

The Toubakolong Youth and Sports Development Association nawetan final played on Saturday 30th December 2017 failed to produce a winner.

The well-contested final played between Aljamdu United and Niumi Lamin United at the Toubakolong football field ended 8-8 on post-match penalty shootout following a 2-all draw in regulation time.

Lamin Bayo and Alieu Jawo scored for Niumi Lamin United in the 23rd and 43rd minutes while skipper Ba Musa Drameh and substitute Kajally Njie registered Aljamdu United goals in the 34th and final minute of the keenly- contested encounter.

The colorful final was graced by the Governor of Central Bank of the Gambia, Bakary Jammeh, Governor North Bank Region Ebrima Dampha, National Assembly Member for Upper Niumi Omar Darboe, CEO Kerewan Area Council Seedy Touray, North Bank Region Regional coach Baboucarr 'Boris' Demba, Chief of Upper Niumi Momdou Chatty Cha, Ministry of Youth and Sports representative, king of Kora Jaliba Kuyateh, village elders, thousands of fans among other high profile dignitaries.

The kickoff of the final was taken by Hon. Omar Darboe, National Assembly Member for Upper Niumi Constituency.

The final also witnessed the laying on the foundation stone for the fence of the football field by Kora king Jaliba Kuyateh.

Certificates of appreciation were also given to deserving individuals and associations.

The committee is expected to meet with teams' representative and decide a date for the replay of the final. The tournament is sponsored by Njundu Sonko.