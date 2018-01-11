Zimbabwe: No Going Back On MDC Alliance - Chamisa

THE MDC-T will not go back on its alliance with other opposition formations despite deep internal divisions over the issue, vice president Nelson Chamisa has said.

Chamisa reportedly told the MDC-T Harare Provincial Assembly Tuesday that the coalition which was christened MDC Alliance was a done deal, adding that he had been tasked by party president Morgan Tsvangirai to lead the dialogue with other players in the partnership.

The MDC-T has joined other political parties - among them the MDC led by Welshman Ncube and the PDP led by Tendai Biti - to form a coalition which will challenge the ruling Zanu PF in elections expected later this year.

Tsvangirai's party has however, been divided over the issue, with some senior leaders, especially those from Matabeleland, against the alliance.

MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe, National Chairperson Lovemore Moyo and National Organising Secretary Abednego Bhebhe have been the most vocal against the alliance.

The three boycotted the launch of the MDC Alliance in Bulawayo, only to organize a separate meeting the following day, which resulted in them being attacked by party youths, who accused them of fermenting divisions.

However, in his report to party structures gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, MDC-T Harare Provincial Spokesperson Fanny Munengami said Chamisa had told the meeting that the MDC Alliance was a done deal.

"Honourable Chamisa also touched on the Alliance and reiterated President Tsvangirai's call that the Alliance was a done deal and there was no going back. He told the assembly that he was tasked to lead the party in the Alliance discourse," Munengami said.

Munengami said Chamisa had called for discipline and warned party members and officials who were abusing social media that the party's disciplinary committee would deal with them.

"He also castigated party members who abuse social media by fomenting factionalism in the party and stated that stern disciplinary measures were now in place to punish those involved in such acts."

Chamisa had also reiterated that Tsvangirai remained the Alliance's Presidential candidate.