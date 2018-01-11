Cameroon: North West - 336 Bilingual Teachers Sign Engagement Contract

As a solution to one of the problems raised by the all anglophone teachers in 2016 the Head of State president Paul Biya ordered for the recruitment of some 1000 bilingual teachers nation wide. After the recruitment process, some 336 candidates were pre-selected from the North West region. At present the candidates have been thronging the regional delegation of Public Service and Administrative Reforms Northwest to signed their draft engagement contract. At the delegations the pre-selected candidates are presenting their relevant documents in conformity with the recruitment. Prior to this exercise, a two man delegation was dispatch from MINFOPRA to supervised the submission and signing exercise. Since Monday January 8 the team has been on their heels as the number of candidates that show up keeps increasing.

According to the head of mission to the North West Meredith Ndi Ngam on the 1st day they had about 50 candidates who submitted and signed their contracts, but on day 2 they had about 100 and at about 2:30pm Wednesday the 10 they had received about 100 files. He said they will be in the region till Friday 19 of January 2018 to ensure that all concerned submit and signed. He said the turn out was overwhelming as they had to use some staff at the regional delegation so as to meet up. He opines that they are equally checking to be sure that the candidates documents are genuine and correspond to the field they applied for. He added that after this phase the next phase will be the final signing of their contracts which will be followed by posting to their various place of work. He said some candidates have showed up whose contracts were not available because they were erroneously sent to other regions, but he remained optimistic that the problems will be sorted out as some of them where allowed to sign. He was positive that a good number of the teachers will be sent to the two English speaking regions. He used the opportunity to call on other candidates who submitted in other regions and were pre-selected but could not travel to where they submitted to come to the regional delegation of public service Northwest and submit their files as well as sign their draft engagement contact.