Cameroon: External Relations - Fostering Diplomacy for Improved Cooperation

External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella encouraged his staff to promote Cameroon's diplomacy as he received 2018 New Year Wishes on January 10.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, has exhorted his staff to constantly engage in activities relating to improving the country's diplomatic and consular relations at the international scene for apt cooperation ties with other countries and international bodies.

He urged his staff on January 10, 2018 in Yaounde as he received New Year Wishes from them flagged by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Joseph Dion Ngute.

The intense diplomatic activities in 2017 according to Minister Mbella Mbella recorded resounding successes with benefits felt in the political, humanitarian, social and cultural development of the country. He cited the first forum on the diaspora organised in Yaounde in June during which it was recommended that a secretariat in charge of the diaspora be created.

"Following the instructions from the President and in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration, we were able to ensure the safe return of illegal migrants in Libya back to the country. We also tried to facilitate their inclusion into the social and economic life of the country," he stated. Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of External Relations, Felix Mbayu, while extending best wishes to the Minister and the Minister Delegates in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth and Islamic World,

Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute and Adoum Gargoum respectively, urged his colleagues to work harder given the new impetus bestowed on them following the massive deployment of staff to the central and external services on November 7, 2017 by a Presidential decree.

"Our efforts must gain in focus and patriotism; particularly at this time when our country needs its fraternal harmony in diversity, its mutual tolerance as never before. It is with this solidarity of effort, with increased faith in our shared objectives and our common destiny, that we must turn our faces with strong resolve towards the future," he said. Some staff of the Ministry were distinguished with medals, amongst them, the Secretary General who was decorated with the medal of Commander of the National Order of Valour.