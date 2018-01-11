Cameroon: CDU - Grassroots Structures Ready for 2018 Elections

Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU), the third main opposition political party in the country has mobilised its grassroots structures for the 2018 elections and the CDU National President, Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya has already given instructions for emergency actions in early 2018 to maximise winning chances. The member of the CDU political bureau and National Secretary of Economy and Sustainable Development, Koupit Adamou told Cameroon Tribune Adamou Ndam Njoya has given instructions for the inventory of CDU militants who have not yet registered on the electoral registers to be done beginning January 2, 2018.

He said such militants have to register in preparation for upcoming elections. Mr Koupit Adamou also disclosed that in March 2018, the party will organise a three-day seminar to train its militants and officials on how to monitor the electoral process. After the seminar, he said, party officials would submit to the National President the list of councils and parliamentary constituencies where the CDU intends to contest for the respective elections. Dr Adamou Ndam Njoya has also reportedly instructed the re-launching of the CDU Republican Days of Reflection and sharing in the days ahead a sharing period on different issues affecting national life.

The year 2017 was a busy one for the CDU as its grassroots structures were constantly in action. After the reorganisation exercise, party officials and the local leaders trained, hierarchy also produced training manuals and management guides which were distributed to the local leaders to use in consolidating the grassroots. The mobilisation of party supporters and militants continued through the organisation of conferences such as Commemorative Conferences on the Tripartite Conference of 1993 that first held in Yaounde on November 13, 2017 and later on in Douala.

After this came the Cultural and Sports manifestations organised in the Noun Division of the West Region in December 2017. Festive activities started in December 2017 culminated on January 1, 2018 with the Grand parade in Foumban commonly called "Carnaval de Foumban," which party officials qualified as a great success in terms of participation and messages.