South Africa: Dolphins Set for Another Roller-Coaster Ride

Dolphins coach Grant Morgan believes his unpredictable team are the most entertaining in South Africa as they prepare to take on the Knights in their latest One-Day Cup outing at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

The KwaZulu-Natal franchise sealed a dramatic final-ball win over the Cape Cobras on Wednesday night to close the gap at the top of the competition table.

Robbie Frylinck's back-to-back sixes clinched the win for the Dolphins, who are now a point behind the Titans and the Cobras at the summit.

However, the drama is not something that Morgan wants.

"We've had four or five last-ball games now and it's fun and everything for the fans, but it's not what we ask for," he said. "We want to win a bit more easily.

"We haven't been on the right side of a lot of those, so this time it's great that we get to enjoy the feeling and we fully deserve it."

Morgan also believes his side gives fans full value for their money.

He continued: "Wherever we are there seems to be something happening.

"We are the people's team and I am convinced about that because whenever you turn the TV on and the Dolphins are playing, it's either raining or it's a last-ball game or lightening is playing havoc in their game or we stuck at the airport for 12 hours.

"We don't want it to be that way, but it's like an episode of Dallas all the time, you just don't know what's going to happen next."

They are now a point behind the Cobras, who have played a game more, and the Titans, with the top two set to meet in Cape Town at the same time on Friday.

Morgan says they will try and keep the focus on themselves and take each game as it comes as the competition slowly heads towards the business end.

"We've already done our preparations for the next game," Morgan added. "We've learnt from last year that we can't look too far ahead.

"We're just trying to address some of the wrongs from last season when we should definitely have been in the play-offs of this competition.

"The people who spoilt things for us last year, like the Warriors, we've addressed them by beating them, the Knights were another one, and we're home to address that tomorrow. So, it's one game at a time."

