10 January 2018

The East African (Nairobi)

Madagascar: Cyclone Death Toll Rises to 33

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rivonala Razafison

The death toll from the tropical cyclone Ava that hit Madagascar last week has risen to 33, authorities said Tuesday.

The National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management had earlier on Monday put the dead at at least 29 and more than 22 people missing.

About 123,240 people were affected by the cyclone and more than 24,000 displaced due to floods and landslides.

Among those killed were nine members of a family who had been at a funeral vigil on Monday night when their house was hit by a landslide, Malagasy authorities said.

Cyclone Ava hit the eastern coast of the island nation on Friday and Saturday at wind speeds of between 140kph and 200kph.

Violent winds and torrential rains lead to overflow of rivers causing major flooding in suburbs of the capital Antananarivo.

Officials said more than 34,000 pupils had classes suspended until Thursday.

Major roads were also damaged.

Madagascar, one of the poorest countries in the world, is regularly hit by cyclones. About forty-five cyclones and tropical storms have hit the southern Africa island nation in a decade.

Last March, cyclone Enawo hit Madagascar killing at least 78 people.

Former president Marc Ravalomanana on Tuesday urged the Malagasy government to request global funding under the Paris climate change agreement.

Madagascar

Left With 'Chocolate Water', Parched South Grows Hungrier

Every morning, residents of this village in southern Madagascar's Amboasary Sud district set off on an eight-hour… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.