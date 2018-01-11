Liberia: 'Monrovia Is Village Without Rules' - General Broh

The director general of the General Services Agency (GSA) Mary Broh told new Democrat that Monrovia is a village with too many cars without rules.

She has being retrieving government owned vehicles from appointed public officials and staff based on President Sirleaf's Dec. 29 directive through the director general of cabinet.

"Monrovia is like a tiny city. This is like a village with too many cars without rules. There should be some rules where during rush hour certain cars can't enter the city and it has to be both way," she said.

"We got to decongest. We have vehicles without license plates, I've never seen that before. If you purchase a car, you can't leave the car lot without plate because you get to register before leaving.

"Most of these government cars are not insured and these are people who when you ask will say I don't have insurance.

"Why are we obsessed with cars in a small country like this? There has to be a conversation or a public discourse about this."

Below is the instruction:

Subject: mandatory government of Liberia GoL inventory:

The director general of the general services agency has been directed to conduct comprehensive inventory of all GoL automobile and prepare transportations, accommodations for guests expected to attend the forthcoming presidential inauguration. Hence, all individuals in possession of GoL vehicles are required to immediately turnover their assigned vehicles to the GSA.

In addition, all deputy ministers, deputy managing directors and deputies for administration are required to establish reception, protocols with their respective institutions for the immediate implementation of the directive everyone working in government is covered by this directive.