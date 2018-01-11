Liberia: Lawmakers Soliciting Money From Business People for Weah's Inauguration

The House's committee on Elections and Inauguration has circulated letters across the business community in Liberia begging for financial contribution to undertake the inauguration of President-elect George Weah.

On January 22, Weah will be installed at noon in the capital Monrovia as the country's 25th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia following his landslide victory in the Dec. 26 presidential vote.

Under the signature of Grand Bassa County Representaive Gabrial Buchannan Smith, the lawmakers are asking several companies including Multinational Corporation to fund the event.

Contacted via phone, Smith confirmed the solicitation spread and said it was normal practice but did not provide details. His promise to grant this paper an interview on the matter was not honored.

Hence it is not clear how much has been raised and the basis for the exercise.