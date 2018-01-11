11 January 2018

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lawmakers Soliciting Money From Business People for Weah's Inauguration

Tagged:

Related Topics

The House's committee on Elections and Inauguration has circulated letters across the business community in Liberia begging for financial contribution to undertake the inauguration of President-elect George Weah.

On January 22, Weah will be installed at noon in the capital Monrovia as the country's 25th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia following his landslide victory in the Dec. 26 presidential vote.

Under the signature of Grand Bassa County Representaive Gabrial Buchannan Smith, the lawmakers are asking several companies including Multinational Corporation to fund the event.

Contacted via phone, Smith confirmed the solicitation spread and said it was normal practice but did not provide details. His promise to grant this paper an interview on the matter was not honored.

Hence it is not clear how much has been raised and the basis for the exercise.

Liberia

'Monrovia Is Village Without Rules' - General Broh

The director general of the General Services Agency (GSA) Mary Broh told new Democrat that Monrovia is a village with… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.