Liberia: President Sirleaf Dedicates Zone 6 Base Police Station in Brewerville...

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 dedicated the newly constructed Zone 6 Base Police Station in Brewerville City outside Monrovia. She commended authorities of the partnership between the Liberia National Police (LNP) and community members. The Liberian leader said the construction of the Zone 6 Base Police Station is an example of good cooperation between the citizens of Brewerville and the Liberia National Police. She lauded the donation of the land on which the facility has been constructed adding: "What we are witnessing here today is an example of good partnership and cooperation between the community and the Liberia National Police."

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in Brewerville City, Montserrado County when she dedicated the Zone 6 Base Police Station including the official launch of the First Phase of the "Safe City Project".

President Sirleaf recalled that over the years, citizens have been running away from the police but today they have confidence and trust in the police and are now running to the Police for protection, which means the police is now working very well in the interest of the Liberian people.

President Sirleaf then praised the community members for making the land available for the construction of the facility; as well as their moral and financial support, towards the construction of Zone 6 Base Police Station. She thanked everyone for making this happen let alone Liberia's partners including US Embassy, China, Sweden and UNMIL who she described as part of the history making process in Liberia. She however called on the Liberia National Police to ensure that the Liberian people are protected at all times.

President Sirleaf used the occasion to congratulate Police Inspector General, Gregory Coleman, Chief Superintendent Blama Yancy, Commander of Zone 6 Base Police Station and community members for partnering together to construct the police station.

Earlier, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman said the legitimacy of the entire justice system begins with public trust. He said when a decision is taken, the public may not sometimes understand, thus officers become unpopular with the people, which he said needs to be understood. He assured President Sirleaf and the public that everything will be done to enforce the law and create a safe and healthy environment where all can live together happily.

Also speaking Swedish Ambassador to Liberia Lena Nordström lauded the LNP for the initiative and said Sweden was pleased to identify with the project with will enhance the role of law and access to justice.

For his part, Brewerville City Mayor, G. Varney Curtis thanked President Sirleaf for her continued development initiatives and expressed the community's overwhelming appreciation for the construction of the Zone 6 Base Police Station for the people of Brewerville and surrounding areas.