Rwanda: What's On This Weekend?

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There's always something going on in Kigali. Check out our guide for things to do this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

German Movie premiere

'Wendeklang - In This Place Called Techno' is a 58 minute German movie directed by Felix Denk, Robert Lambert, Sven von Thülen (2014) version with English subtitles. It is screening today at 6:30pm at Mamba, Kimihurura. There will be an after party.

Kigali Breaking Cypher audition

Kigali Breaking Cypher is an annual hip hop event nurturing and promoting the hip-hop dance scene in East Africa and Africa at large. The event originated in Kigali in 2015 and currently has editions in Kigali and different parts of Rwanda, plus, it hosts participants from various parts of the world. Now for the third time, activities will include competitions, performances, showcases, exhibitions and educational workshops and discussions on the relevance of hip hop in contemporary society. Dance battles will include Showcases, Battles 2 on 2, 7 to Smoke Afro House, among others. The venue is yet to be announced.

Rwanda Twins' Day

Come meet several sets of twins, and enjoy the day with them.

Organised by Rwanda Twins Family, the annual Rwanda Twins' Day will take place on Sunday January 14 at Olympic Hotel in Kimironko, Kigali from 1pm. According to the organisers, the event will also be a thanksgiving day to thank God for taking them through the past year. Children are also encouraged to attend. Since its inception in 2012, the event has attracted over 200 members.

Compiled by Sharon Kantengwa