11 January 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Envoy for Somalia Calls for Calm and Dialogue Following Clashes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Radio Shabelle
(file photo).

The top United Nations envoy for Somalia has called for calm and dialogue amid reports of clashes between security forces from 'Somaliland' and neighbouring Puntland.

"Our position is to try and reduce tensions [and] to increase dialogue very quickly between both sides, so that if there are misunderstandings, these are clarified," said the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Somalia, Michael Keating, while in Hargeisa, the capital of 'Somaliland.'

"If there are genuine differences, then they have to be subject to immediate discussion," he added. "But resorting to military solutions and to violence is not the way to resolve these problems."

The UN envoy was speaking at a joint press encounter yesterday with 'Somaliland's' Foreign Minister, Saad Ali Shire, after having met with 'Somaliland's' President Muse Bihi Abdi - their first meeting since the latter was elected late last year.

Earlier this week, there were reports of clashes between security forces in the Sool region, part of a disputed area claimed by both 'Somaliland' and Puntland, located on the north-eastern tip of the Horn of Africa.

In their meeting, Mr. Keating and Mr. Bihi Abdi discussed the new government's priorities, as well as the latest security issues.

"I was very impressed by and grateful to the President for his commitment, borne from his many decades of personal experience, of the importance of finding peaceful solutions to problems, " he said, "and that a priority must be to try and prevent violence of any kind, whether in 'Somaliland,' or, indeed, between 'Somaliland' and others."

While in Hargeisa, the UN envoy also met with several cabinet ministers to discuss various topics, including education, health, security, the impact of drought and employment, and how the United Nations can best provide support in addressing humanitarian and development challenges in these areas. Similar meetings were subsequently held with civil society representatives.

Part of the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) - which Mr. Keating also heads and which has an office in Hargeisa - is to support 'Somaliland' efforts towards a politically stable and democratic system that adheres to the principles of good governance.

Somalia

For the First Time, Rapists May Face 30 Years in Jail in Somaliland

Somaliland has passed its first law against rape, in a bid by the new government of the breakaway region to crack down… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.