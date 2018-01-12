Tanzania: Word Has It... I Will Leave Diamond When I Want - Zari

It is a widely known fact that Diamond Platnumz and Zari Hassan have recently had some mega problems in their relationship after the Tanzanian singer publicly confessed to cheating with Hamisa Mobetto, which led to the two of them having a son.

Ever since that saga, the couple seem strong together and have been consistently posting photos of the two of them together in different parts of Africa.

Zari's fans have been consistently urging her to dump him but Zari is having none of it. She even went ahead to blast one of her fans in the comment section. He wrote: "Zari please don't trust Diamond, just be smart with everything you're doing with him. Hope you understand my point. When you're done like the classy lady you are, dump him and move on to someone that deserves you."

Zari decided to respond with this statement: "I appreciate your concern but can I be left in peace. I don't need social media relationship counsellors telling me what or not what to do. This is so 2017, I'm on a new chapter in my life and when I personally feel the need to leave him I will based on a personal decision, not social media influence."

Teta eyes reality TV show in Kenya

Step aside Big Brother, the Godfather is here!

Godfather East Africa, a spin off from the once popular Big Brother Africa (BBA), is set to air this year and word reaching us is that socialite Teta Sandra might represent Rwanda in the reality show.

The gossip mill has it that Teta has been mobilising people to support her, assuming that she will represent Rwanda in the reality television show which is slated to take place in Kenya. Auditions are expected to be held in Kigali next week and three representatives will be selected. We are told that about five Rwandans have registered to audition.

Contestants will battle it out for USD25,000 (Rwf 20m).

'Godfather East Africa,' will last for a period of three months. And just like 'Big Brother', contestants will have little or no privacy in the GFEA house. The house will extensively be fitted with video cameras and audio recording devices, which will record, broadcast and exhibit their actions and voices at all times 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in every room for the duration of the show.

Is AY getting a Rwandan wife?

Tanzanian rapper AY has been linked to quite a number of females, romantically, including Rwandan socialite Shaddy Boo.

If indeed he was in a relationship with Shaddy, then it looks like the rapper has a thing for Rwandan women.

Word reaching our desk is that AY, real name, Ambwene Allen Yessayah, is in a relationship with a Rwandan lady only identified as Remy. The singer has been teasing fans on his social media pages with cryptic photos of what looks like an engagement.

Even though no official statement has been given regarding this matter, rumour has it that the couple is getting married next month. Sources say that the introduction is expected to take place in Nyamata in Bugesera District, and the wedding will take place in Dar es Salaam.

We are also told that pals of the socialite organised a farewell party for her. We wish them the best!

Singer Bosebabireba thrown out of church

Mischief in music industry is usually linked to secular artistes, but over the past few months, gospel artiste Theo

Uwiringiyimana, best known as Bosebabireba, has made quite a name for himself, and not in a good way.

First, the singer was involved in pregnancy scandals, having denied support to the girls that he publicly acknowledged he impregnated.

Now, word reaching our desk is that Bosebabireba has been expelled from the Association of Pentecostal Churches in Rwanda (ADEPR) over adultery issues. We are told that the Kicukiro-based church made the decision to 'let him go' after several warnings were given to him.

Word has it that the church also banned all his music.

Well, the singer has not come out to publicly defend himself or talk about his next move, but we will keep you updated.

Kansiime, Ojok re-union in offing

Ugandan queen of comedy, Anne Kansiime, and her ex-husband Gerald Ojok, may have broken up, but they are seemingly inseparable, we have learnt. Earlier, the witty Ugandan comedian made news in November, 2017 after publicly announcing their split.

Kansiime revealed that she was no longer with her husband. Kansiime's statement came a few days after she had been rumoured to have separated from Ojok over infidelity issues. The former lovebirds might have ended their marriage but they did not really grow apart.

The ex-husband, we are told, is now her business partner. Sources close to Kansiime and Ojok recently revealed that the two are still in contact, thanks to the many business ventures they share. Word has it that Ojok helps run some of their businesses like Kubby's Bar and Restaurant in Naalya and Kansiime Backpackers in Kabale, Uganda.

Ojok is said to be managing some of the businesses, which has brought him closer to his ex-wife. Ojok, who was Kansiime's manager, dropped the responsibility and started managing other businesses that the two co-own. Because of this business relationship, sources claim a re-union is not off the table.