Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Will Lose Free and Fair Elections - Moyo

Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Exiled former Higher and Tertiary education Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his lieutenant Retired General Constantino Chiwenga will resort to use of force to win the forthcoming elections as they are afraid of defeat should the process be free and fair process.

Speaking during the BBC HARD talk programme early Thursday morning, Moyo said Mnangagwa had assumed power through illegitimate means and would fall should elections be free and fair.

"It's not the world which chooses the leaders of Zimbabwe; Zimbabwe has a constitution and Mnangangwa together with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga know only too well that they have come into power via the bullet and not the ballot.

"The constitution of Zimbabwe requires people to come into power via the ballot and the people of Zimbabwe will decide. If the world wants to be at odds with the popular will of the people of Zimbabwe, that is up to them.

"We can only be concerned about the Republic of Zimbabwe, the views of the people of Zimbabwe. The international conspiracy that supports a dictatorship that has come to power via the bullet is another story which will not be experienced by Zimbabweans for the first time.

"Mnangagwa can't hold free and fair elections he cannot, there has never been a single case of a government that has come to power bullet but by holding credible elections," charged Moyo.

He added that Zimbabweans will not embrace leaders who assumed power through a coup while calling for a return to constitutionalism and restoration of legitimacy in the country.

"If anyone out there thinks that Zimbabweans are going to embrace the coup and entrench these leader forget about that because right now the cabinet is led by the most feared people in the history of this country.

"Every right-thinking Zimbabwean would like to see the restoration of constitutionalism and legitimacy in Zimbabwe," added Moyo.

"It is not about any individual; it is about the rule of the law. The constitution of the country has been subverted and there has to be a return to constitutionalism and we cannot expect the very same people who overthrew the constitution to restore it.

"And there is a lot that gets said about Mugabe, I want to put it on record that, I for one, am very, very happy and proud of the fact that I served under with him and under him.

Moyo has emerged as Mnangagwa's number one critic ever since he was chucked out of the ruling party,together with former president, Robert Mugabe and members of the G40 Cabal.