11 January 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Kenya: Momentous Kenya-America Flight Launched

By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has launched a milestone non-stop daily flight from Nairobi to New York.

It is said to be the first non-stop flight between East Africa and the United States of America.

On Thursday, the national carrier began selling tickets for the inaugural flight, which is scheduled for October 28.

"This is an exciting moment for us," says Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sebastian Mikosz.

"It fits within our strategy to attract corporate and high-end tourism traffic from the world to Kenya and Africa. We are honoured to contribute to the economic growth of Kenya and East Africa."

With over 40 American multinationals located in Nairobi and many more across Africa, the launch of daily flights is expected to further spur trade between America and Africa.

The airline will operate its state of the art Boeing 787 Dreamliner with a capacity of 234 passengers.

Kenya Airways already serves Africa, Europe, Middle-East, Indian sub-continent and Asia.

Kenya

