Photo: The Herald

One of the documents dismissed as fake by the RBZ

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has distanced itself from fake documents circulating on social media purporting to be confirmation of negotiations between the central bank and a South African company for $5 billion liquidity support to Zimbabwe. In a statement this afternoon, RBZ Governor DR John Mangudya dismissed the letters as fake.

"Whilst the Reserve Bank is putting in place facilities to ease the liquidity situation in the country, it would like to distance itself from the social media messages purporting that it is putting in place a $5 billion liquidity support for Zimbabwe," Dr Mangudya said.

He said the letter was a poor effort as it even got the central bank's layout for all its official communication wrong, particularly in respect of the placement of the logo.